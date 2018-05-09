[VIDEO] Student Shoves Teacher During Class Because He Wanted His Phone Back

A video that was posted on Facebook went locally viral because it shows a student cussing, yelling, and pushing a teacher because he wanted his cell phone back during class.

The Cedar Hill High School principal says that the student was upset because the teacher confiscated his phone that wasn't allowed during class. As seen in the video, the student threw everything on the floor from the teacher's desk and shoved him by the neck.

According to Cedar Hill ISD, the student and the mom apologized to the teacher.

