[VIDEO] 'The Simpsons' Family Celebrates Moving To Disney, To Be Added On Disney+

April 14, 2019
Disney has acquired all content rights from FOX, which means "The Simpsons" will be added to Disney+.

You can watch all seasons through the new Disney streaming service, and to celebrate, Disney released a video from "The Simpsons" family.

On Twitter, their were some mixed reactions of the video and some were skeptical about what plans Disney has for the show.

Only time will tell, but you can catch all 30 seasons, exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 12th. 

 

