Britney Spears Shares Video Of The Moment She Broke Her Foot

Ouch!

Britney Spears has proved to us time and time again that she can take just about anything this world throws at her.

The pop star recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing. She points out that in the video you can see and hear the exact moment she broke her foot.

In her caption she said that loud clap at the end of the video was her foot.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!!” she captioned the video of her dancing. "And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

Check out her video down below.

Via: NME