[VIDEO] Sammy 'Red Rocker' Hagar, Former Van Halen Frontman, Sunburnt And Shirtless With His Guitar
March 18, 2019
Somebody didn’t wear sunscreen blues #redrocker #rocklobster #anguilla #allweneedisanisland #carribean #rumbum #sunburn
The legendary Van Halen icon, Sammy Hagar, was caught on video on Instagram, shirtless and sunburnt.
You can see him playing with his guitar and a woman's voice sayiing that he forgot to put on some sunblock at the beach.
On the video, he says he's the "Rock Lobster, Red Rocker". Funny guy!
