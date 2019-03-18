[VIDEO] Sammy 'Red Rocker' Hagar, Former Van Halen Frontman, Sunburnt And Shirtless With His Guitar

March 18, 2019
Somebody didn’t wear sunscreen blues #redrocker #rocklobster #anguilla #allweneedisanisland #carribean #rumbum #sunburn

A post shared by Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) on

The legendary Van Halen icon, Sammy Hagar, was caught on video on Instagram, shirtless and sunburnt.

You can see him playing with his guitar and a woman's voice sayiing that he forgot to put on some sunblock at the beach.

On the video, he says he's the "Rock Lobster, Red Rocker". Funny guy! 

Check out the video above!

