[VIDEO] Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman With 'Fake' Political Ad, Promoting New Movie

"Deadpool" star, Ryan Reynolds posted a video on his Twitter in a fake political ad "attacking" actor Hugh Jackman.

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

The ad gears in promoting Jackman's new movie The Front Runner, where Jackman plays as a Democratic senator running for president in 1988 as media questioned his extramarital affair.

As for Jackman himself, he responded to Reynolds in a video he posted on Twitter.

This isn't the first time both actors had trolled each other. Check out the hilarious videos above.

via Huffington Post