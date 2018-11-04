[VIDEO] Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman With 'Fake' Political Ad, Promoting New Movie

November 4, 2018
Jack Music

USA TODAY IMAGES

Categories: 
Features

"Deadpool" star, Ryan Reynolds posted a video on his Twitter in a fake political ad "attacking" actor Hugh Jackman. 

The ad gears in promoting Jackman's new movie The Front Runner, where Jackman plays as a Democratic senator running for president in 1988 as media questioned his extramarital affair.

As for Jackman himself, he responded to Reynolds in a video he posted on Twitter.

This isn't the first time both actors had trolled each other. Check out the hilarious videos above. 

 

via Huffington Post

Tags: 
Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman
Video
Twitter
The Front Runner
trolling