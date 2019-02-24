[VIDEO] Rami Malek Takes Home Oscar For Best Actor In Leading Role For 'Bohemian Rhapsody"
February 24, 2019
#RamiMalek won the Oscar for #BestActorInALeadingRole.#Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/OoFwiHMnOV— No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog) February 25, 2019
Rami Malek thanked the group "Queen" for being a small part of their legacy and telling their story through the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody".
This is his first Oscar award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Congratulations to Rami for this amazing win!!