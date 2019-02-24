[VIDEO] Rami Malek Takes Home Oscar For Best Actor In Leading Role For 'Bohemian Rhapsody"

February 24, 2019
Jack Music

USA TODAY IMAGES

Categories: 
2019 Oscars
Features

Rami Malek thanked the group "Queen" for being a small part of their legacy and telling their story through the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody".

This is his first Oscar award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. 

Congratulations to Rami for this amazing win!!

Tags: 
Rami Malek
Bohemian Rhapsody
Oscar Winner
2019 Oscars