[VIDEO] Police Officer Breaks Man's Leg Over A 'Stolen' Tomato

Video of RAW: Walmart cop beats man after falsely accusing him of stealing tomato

A former Atlanta police officer will now spend five years after breaking a Walmart customer's leg over a stolen tomato.

53-year-old Tyrone Carnegay suffered two broken bones after being accused by former Sgt. Trevor King, of stealing a tomato back in October of 2014. Carnegay had a receipt of the bought tomato but the officer filed a false police report saying that Carnegay assaulted him.

Carnegay's lawyer says that the incident could've been avoided if the officer or the employees of the Walmart could have asked for the reciept.

Check out the security video above.

Marco A. Salinas

Star-Telegram