[VIDEO] Pelicans Crash Outdoor College Graduation

Video of Pelicans crash Pepperdine University graduation

Their are pros and cons to host a graduation ceremony outdoors, weather permitting. Though, you may have unexpected guests come in and crash the ceremony.

Pepperdine University in Malibu, California was hosting their graduation ceremony, until two pelicans came crashing down.

"It was right around the time when my row of soon-to-be-alumni was called up when we see some pelicans flying in," a college graduate says. "At first I thought, 'Other schools get doves but we get pelicans?' I thought it was planned."

In actually, it wasn't planned. Check out the video.

Marco A. Salinas

Washington Post