[VIDEO] A Peek Of The Forgotten DART Knox Street Station

Video of Inside the forgotten Dallas subway station that was all but forgotten.

Did you know that DART had a station planned for the Knox-Henderson neighborhood? Well, it's known as a "ghost station".

In the 1990s, DART was constructing its underground transit that would have access to Dickey's Barbecue, the shopping around the Knox Street area and for people who live in East Dallas and Highland Park.

Homeowners around the area rallied against it and DART decides to stop its completion.

"It was part of our original plan, but there wan't a lot of interest by the community, and unfortunately it was never used," says DART spokesman Gordon Shattles.

