[VIDEO] Original Ghostbusters Sequel Is Set To Come Out In 2020

It looks like we will be getting a sequel to the original story of Ghostbusters that will release in 2020.

Ivan Reitman, who directed both Ghostbusters movies back in the 80s, will give this project to his son, Jason Reitman.

Reitman tweeted: "Everybody can relax, I found the car."

Sony tried to reboot Ghostbusters with gender-flipped roles, but the movie did poorly at the box office.

No word on who will be casted for the movie. Who do you think?

via WFAA