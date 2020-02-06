Kid Goes Viral For His Perfect Rendition Of The Napoleon Dynamite Dance

Who would have thought that kids today would be doing the dance from Napoleon Dynamite? One kid took it to the extreme and performed the whole dance number for his classmates while dressed as Napoleon.

9-year-old Jude Gagner learned the whole routine by watching YouTube videos, kind of like Napoleon watching a dance video. According to his mom Katie, he performed in front of his class before going out on stage at the school talent show.

Katie says her son is very talented and loves making people smile. So far his video has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Check out his cool moves in the video down below.

Via: Pop Sugar