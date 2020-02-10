Video Shows Bill Murray Knocking His Putt In Without Looking At Pebble Beach

While all the stars were in Hollywood celebrating the Oscars, actor Bill Murray stole the show at Pebble Beach.

Over the weekend, the comedian played in the AT&T National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach.

While on the 7th hole, Murray missed a 15-foot putt. As it was obvious that the ball wasn’t going in, Murray proceeded to walk off giving him a violation. While the ball was still rolling Murray with his back turned knocked the ball with his putter and it magically fell in.

Murray straight-faced and unaware, threw his putter in the air and the crowd following him erupted in applause.

Check out the video down below.

Is Bill auditioning to play Phil one day? -- pic.twitter.com/9gbYX28PUM — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) February 9, 2020

Via: Golf