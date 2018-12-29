[VIDEO] North Dakota Family's Cattle Forms 'The Cross' On Christmas Day
December 29, 2018
On Christmas Day, a North Dakota family helped steer some cattle to form a shape of the Cross.
The family had to move rougly 300 cattle into the shape. They used a whole ton of feed to help the cattle position to form the cross.
It was captured using a drone and then was posted to their Facebook page.
"(The cattle) just follow where the feed is!" says a family member. "They only stayed as long as there was feed on the ground, which for the entire thing was about 20 minutes!"
Check out the video above!
via WFAA