[VIDEO] North Dakota Family's Cattle Forms 'The Cross' On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, a North Dakota family helped steer some cattle to form a shape of the Cross.

The family had to move rougly 300 cattle into the shape. They used a whole ton of feed to help the cattle position to form the cross.

It was captured using a drone and then was posted to their Facebook page.

"(The cattle) just follow where the feed is!" says a family member. "They only stayed as long as there was feed on the ground, which for the entire thing was about 20 minutes!"

via WFAA