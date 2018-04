Video of First Look at Nintendo Labo

It looks like Nintendo will add upgrades to the Nintendo Switch, but with cardboard boxes.

Nintendo released a video back in January with its first look at the Nintendo Labo.

Essentially it is upgrades to the Switch to use it in various games, to have a reality touch to it. In the video you can see it can be used in various of things, all within a Switch screen and the joycons.

Check out the video.

Marco A. Salinas