[VIDEO] Monica Lewinsky Walks Out Of Q&A After Bill Clinton Question

.@MonicaLewinsky walking out abruptly on @LeviYonit (chief anchor at @NewsChannelIL ) few seconds into her on stage live Interview after being asked: do you still expect a personal apology from Pres. Clinton. “Sorry, i cant do this”. pic.twitter.com/ZN3BiGViwF — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) September 3, 2018

Monica Lewinsky was in Jerusalem where she was interviewed by an Israeli TV news host.

During the interview, Monica was asked if she would get an apology from former president Bill Clinton.

Monica responded, "I'm so sorry. I'm not going to be able to do this," and walks off the stage.

She then goes to Twitter and states: "After a talk today on the perils and positives of the Internet, there was to be a 15 minute conversation to follow up on the subject of my speech (not a news interview). There were clear parameters about what we could be discussing and what we would not. In fact, the exact question the interviewer asked first, she had put to me when we met the day prior. I said that was off limits. When she asked me it on stage, with a blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled. I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control the narrative. To the audiences: I've very sorry that this talk had to end this way."

via Just Jared