[VIDEO] Mason Ramsey 'Yodel Boy From Walmart' Performs At An Illinois Walmart

April 12, 2018
Jack Music
The famous Yodeling Boy from Walmart has taken the internet by storm and everyone is loving him! 

10-year-old Mason Ramsey has gotten the talent, where he even performed LIVE at a Walmart parking lot in Illinois!! No, Walmart didn't just send a 10-year-old boy out to sing in a parking lot with no security. Walmart rented out a full stage, where various performers performed and had hundreds of fans waiting for the headliner. 

Walmart went LIVE on Twitter, recording the 30-minute show and Mason didn't appear until the last 15 minutes. 

Check out the video above and if you want to see Mason perform, he doesn't start performing until 14:58. Enjoy!!

 

