[VIDEO] Mason Ramsey 'Yodel Boy From Walmart' Performs At An Illinois Walmart

The famous Yodeling Boy from Walmart has taken the internet by storm and everyone is loving him!

10-year-old Mason Ramsey has gotten the talent, where he even performed LIVE at a Walmart parking lot in Illinois!! No, Walmart didn't just send a 10-year-old boy out to sing in a parking lot with no security. Walmart rented out a full stage, where various performers performed and had hundreds of fans waiting for the headliner.

Walmart went LIVE on Twitter, recording the 30-minute show and Mason didn't appear until the last 15 minutes.

Check out the video above and if you want to see Mason perform, he doesn't start performing until 14:58. Enjoy!!

Marco A. Salinas