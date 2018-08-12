[VIDEO] Little Girl Starts Kindergarten, Comes Back To Her Mom And Her Reaction Is Hilarious

As we all know, summer is quickly coming to a close and we are getting our kids ready to go back to school. Even some parts of the United States have already started the academic school year. The internet is laughing at this kindergartner who is already over school.

The little girl's mother records her daughter for her first-day-of-school reaction. As the little girl comes, she takes off her paper crown and throws it at her mother.

You can tell that her face, she's already over school.

We have definitely been there. Check out this hilarious video. Most of North Texas start next week.

via FOX 4