[VIDEO] Little Girl At Disneyland Tripped And Fell, So Did This Disney Character

A video has gone viral after this little girl tripped and fell at Disneyland.

According to her Instagram story, Emily's favorite character is Stitch from "Lilo and Stitch".

In the video, she got excited to see him and ran towards him. As she was running, she trips and falls on the floor. Stitch saw what happened and he, too, trips and falls so the little girl won't be alone.

This sweet video has seen over 200,000 times on Instagram.

Check out this sweet video above!