[VIDEO] Little Girl At Disneyland Tripped And Fell, So Did This Disney Character

April 21, 2019
Jack Music

Frazer Harrison / Staff Getty Images Entertainment

Categories: 
Features

Friends who fall together, stay together. --

A post shared by Princess Emily (@disney_princess_emily) on

A video has gone viral after this little girl tripped and fell at Disneyland.

According to her Instagram story, Emily's favorite character is Stitch from "Lilo and Stitch". 

In the video, she got excited to see him and ran towards him. As she was running, she trips and falls on the floor. Stitch saw what happened and he, too, trips and falls so the little girl won't be alone.

This sweet video has seen over 200,000 times on Instagram.

Check out this sweet video above!

Tags: 
Disneyland
Video
viral
Stitch
Instagram

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes