[VIDEO] Little Boy Finds Buzz Cutter, Cuts His Little Sister's And Brother's Hair

April 14, 2019
Jack Music

Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

A mother records the aftermath of what the buzz cutter does in the hands of her son that looks to be around four years old.

In the video, the mom shows how their hair looked like after her older son cuts his little sister and little brother's hair.

The mom starts crying of how the little girl's hair looked liked. The mom asks her if she liked her hair and says no.

Later in the video, the little girl asks her mom if she can have more hair on her head.

Check out this viral cute video that has seen more than 3.2 million times on Twitter.

Tags: 
children
buzz cutter
viral
Video
Twitter

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes