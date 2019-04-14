[VIDEO] Little Boy Finds Buzz Cutter, Cuts His Little Sister's And Brother's Hair

Y’all, my nephew found the electric shaver and went wild ------------ pic.twitter.com/qdPbwYzs10 — Ian Hagadorn (@itsiannn) April 13, 2019

A mother records the aftermath of what the buzz cutter does in the hands of her son that looks to be around four years old.

In the video, the mom shows how their hair looked like after her older son cuts his little sister and little brother's hair.

The mom starts crying of how the little girl's hair looked liked. The mom asks her if she liked her hair and says no.

Later in the video, the little girl asks her mom if she can have more hair on her head.

