[VIDEO] Kid Rock Disses Joy Behar From 'The View', Will Not Apologize
December 2, 2018
Kid Rock was being interviewed from the FOX News morning show where he made a statement that caused him to get fired from a parade.
He called Joy Behar, host from The View, the b**** word on live television. This caused him to be fired as a grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade.
Rock went on Facebook and posted a statement how he apologized for cursing on live television but WILL NOT apologize to Behar for calling her the b**** word.
Thoughts?
via Just Jared