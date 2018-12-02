[VIDEO] Kid Rock Disses Joy Behar From 'The View', Will Not Apologize

Kid Rock was being interviewed from the FOX News morning show where he made a statement that caused him to get fired from a parade.

Video of Kid Rock Calls Joy Behar A Bitch Live On Air

He called Joy Behar, host from The View, the b**** word on live television. This caused him to be fired as a grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade.

Rock went on Facebook and posted a statement how he apologized for cursing on live television but WILL NOT apologize to Behar for calling her the b**** word.

Thoughts?

via Just Jared