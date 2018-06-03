[VIDEO] Jimmy Fallon Gives Commencement Speech For Stoneman Douglas High School

Video of Jimmy Fallon keynote at Stoneman Douglas graduation

Jimmy Fallon was the keynote speaker for Stoneman Douglas High School, the school where Nikolas Cruz opened fire and killed 17 people.

It was a heartfelt speech full of wisdom and giving hope to the seniors who were graduating after their traumatic event.

He had a few laughs in and definitely some serious points. All in all, Fallon gave a great speech and referred to the Class of 2018 as "the present".

Check out this great commencement speech.

Marco A. Salinas

TMZ