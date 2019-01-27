[VIDEO] Jason Witten Presents Pro Bowl Award To The Winning Team, Breaks It On Live TV

January 27, 2019
Jack Music

USA TODAY IMAGES

Categories: 
Features

 

A video on Twitter has gone viral after this former Cowboys player breaks the Pro Bowl trophy.

Jason Witten presented the trophy to the winners of the Pro Bowl game on Sunday. 

Witten picks it up from the top of the trophy and both Witten and the player receiving it were shocked that he broke the trophy.

Check out the video above!

Tags: 
Jason Witten
Pro Bowl
Trophy
Broken