Video of Video shows road rage incident in Sarasota, driver intentionally rams motorcyclist off road

In the video seen here, you can see a motocyclist and a driver arguing while driving on a Florida street.

Seen in the video, the two peope were exchanging words, until the motocyclist hits the Mazda's right side mirror. In response to that, the driver pushes the motocyclist to the curb.

Police in Sarasota are still looking for the driver.

Check out the crazy video

Marco A. Salinas

CBS 11