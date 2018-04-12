[VIDEO] Guy Backflips Towards Pointed Rock, Stranger Saved His Life

I literally saved his life!!!!!-- pic.twitter.com/rAXwl2Y50h — SHEEM (@SHEEMXO__) April 11, 2018

Imagine almost watching a person backflipping towards a pointy rock that could've caused some serious injuries or even his life!

In the video, we see a guy doing backflips surrounded by a crowd, cheering him on. What he doesn't realize is there was a rock at the end of the circle and a random stranger pushes the guy away.

If he would've completed his flip, his stomach would land first on the rock. Luckily the stranger saved him. The video has over 2.53 million views on Twitter! Check out this quick 6 second video.

Marco A. Salinas