[VIDEO] #FrozenPantsChallenge Goes Viral After A Girl Tosses Pants In The Minus 50 Degree Weather

Video of Frozen Pants in the 2019 Minnesota Polar Vortex

This is how cold it got in Minnesota!

Piper and her mother Danika Brinda braved the cold to see what what kind of cool tricks they can do with the freezing temperatures.

This video went viral on social media where Piper tossed a pair of pants that are frozen and sticks the landing in the end.

Since then, everyone has been calling it the #FrozenPantsChallenge.

Thank goodness we live in Texas!

via FOX 4