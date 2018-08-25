[VIDEO] Food Truck Sets Up During Major Traffic Jam

Usually on Fridays, we are all eager to get home to enjoy the weekend with our loved ones.

In Los Angeles, it's a totally different story. This video, which now has 1 million views on Twitter, has gone viral due to this major traffic jam.

In the video, you see the 105 Freeway, which is the main freeway to get to LAX, there was a major car accident and people turned off their cars and getting a bite to eat from the taco truck.

The camera spans out and you see people trying to turn around and get on the opposite direction.

Hopefully after watching this video, you'll never complain about Dallas/Fort Worth traffic.