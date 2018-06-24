[VIDEO] Fast Food Chain Fires Employee After Stirring Tea With Bare Hands

A video on social media has gone viral after an employee from Raising Cane's was stirring tea with her bare hand.

The company took action after the video went on Facebook, having more than 2 million views. This happened at a Missouri store and both girls (one who was stirring and pouring into the tea container and the one who was recording) were fired.

The company says that all employees from all stores will go through additional training to avoid this problem.

