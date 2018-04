Video of Funny Dancing Granny sweet dreams Eurythmics

This senior citizen has some mad dancing skills and the video has 1.96 million views on Twitter.

This awesome senior citizen is seen dancing to Sweet Dreams. No, she isn't going to bed, she's actually dancing to the song by Eurythmics. She definitely has more moves than I do!

Check out this great video, that will sure make your day!

Marco A. Salinas