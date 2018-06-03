[VIDEO] E-Jump Fuji Breaks World Record Of Most Skips Over Single Jump Rope

Video of Amazing team skipping challenge! - Guinness World Records

This group of youngsters are the E-Jump Fuji. Their goal is to beat their previous goal of having the most skips in a single jump rope in one minute. Their previous record was 225 skips in a minute.

The video demonstrates a group of 12 children, skipping which counts towards the final count. On the Guinness Facebook page, the video has already 5 million views.

Watch the video and see if they succeeded their skips and breaking the world record.

Marco A. Salinas