[VIDEO] E-Jump Fuji Breaks World Record Of Most Skips Over Single Jump Rope

June 3, 2018
This group of youngsters are the E-Jump Fuji. Their goal is to beat their previous goal of having the most skips in a single jump rope in one minute. Their previous record was 225 skips in a minute. 

The video demonstrates a group of 12 children, skipping which counts towards the final count. On the Guinness Facebook page, the video has already 5 million views. 

Watch the video and see if they succeeded their skips and breaking the world record.

 

