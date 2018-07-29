[VIDEO] Dog Who Stole GoPro Goes Viral

July 29, 2018
Jack Music

Features

 

This video of a dog who stole a GoPro goes viral.

This dog as I mentioned stole his owner's GoPro but little does the dog know, it is actually recording. You pretty much a glimpse of what a dog sees while he runs away. 

This video went viral on Reddit and Twitter and has more than 2.13 million views. 

Check the video out and hoping this will start your Sunday with a great laugh.

