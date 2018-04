Video of David Blaine Sews His Mouth Shut in Insane Trick (w/Jimmy, Priyanka Chopra & The Roots)

During the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he invites magician David Blaine where he performed one of his magic tricks. I guess if you want to call it a trick.

In the video, he has a needle and well..... You can watch the video if you're curious to watch it.

Check out the video and the whole thing starts at 2:20.

Marco A. Salinas