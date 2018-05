Video of Dale Hansen becomes emotional after surprise portrait of childhood best friend

Memorial Day is this weekend, as we remember the troops who never came home after the war.

Dale Hansen was given a portrait of his childhood best friend, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Hard to hold back tears as his friend died roughly 50 years ago.

Watch this emotional video. Thank you to our military who paid the ultimate price. Gone, but never forgotten.

Marco A. Salinas