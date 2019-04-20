[VIDEO] Cow Runs Loose, Tramples Man In Paris, Texas

April 20, 2019
Jack Music

Robert Cianflone / Staff Getty Images Sport

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

A video is going viral after a cow runs loose in the streets of Paris, Texas.

In the video, you can see Paris police trying to contain the cow, but ends up trampling a man on the sidewalk.

The man appears to be OK in the video, but may have suffered some bruises.

The video is currently going viral with 260K views on Twitter.

Check out the video above.

Only in the small towns of Texas!

Tags: 
cow chase
Paris
Texas
small town

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes