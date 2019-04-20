[VIDEO] Cow Runs Loose, Tramples Man In Paris, Texas

Only in Texas *WATCH TIL THE END* pic.twitter.com/qLax1lALS2 — Beez (@BryceThereal) April 19, 2019

A video is going viral after a cow runs loose in the streets of Paris, Texas.

In the video, you can see Paris police trying to contain the cow, but ends up trampling a man on the sidewalk.

The man appears to be OK in the video, but may have suffered some bruises.

The video is currently going viral with 260K views on Twitter.

Check out the video above.

Only in the small towns of Texas!