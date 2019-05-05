[VIDEO] Burger King To Serve 'Unhappy Meal' At Select Locations This May

Video of Burger King | #FeelYourWay

Burger King and Mental Health America have partnered up to spread mental awareness during the month of May.

Burger King posted a video on their YouTube channel, promoting "Real Meals". These meals come with different moods like the Blue Meal, Pissed Meal, Salty Meal, YAAS Meal and the DGAF Meal.

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year is their 70th year.

You can only get these meals at select Burger King locations in:

Seattle, WA

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Austin, TX

Miami Beach, FL

via 9GAG