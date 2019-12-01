VIDEO: Blue The Raptor From 'Jurassic World' Flirts With Hatch

On a recent visit to Universal's Islands of Adventure, the fam and I were able to have an up-close-and-personal meet-and-greet with Blue the velociraptor from Jurassic World (and the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). As you'll see in the video below, it took me by surprise how affectionate she was towards me!

This was all part of the park's Raptor Encounter: where visitors could, "Visit the paddock for a chance to see the newest addition to the park’s raptor pack—Blue. But don’t make any sudden movements because her dagger-like teeth are just inches away."

We took that last part pretty seriously. Even though Blue was technically a puppet, she was a very convincing puppet!

~Hatch

Video of The Hatches Meet Blue The Raptor

