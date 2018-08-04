[VIDEO] 25th Anniversary Of The Ryan-Ventura Fight In Arlington

Video of Robin Ventura, Nolan Ryan duke it out

On August 4, 1993, the Texas Rangers faced against the Chicago White Sox in Arlington Stadium.

The 26-year-old Robin Ventura was in the mound, ready to bat. Nolan Ryan, pitching for the Rangers.

Ryan throws the ball and hits Ventura close to the elbow. Ventura tries to calm down, but then charges towards Ryan and the fight began.

Both teams coming from the dugout and going into the field to stop the fight, but made everything much worse.

Roughly 32,312 were at the old Arlington Stadium, but everyone at home watching the game will remember this iconic fight that happened 25 years ago today.

Where were you when Ryan and Ventura were fighting?

via NBC Sports