A veteran who appeared on an episode of "Antiques Roadshow" this week just had his whole year made.

He took in a Rolex watch he had bought in the 70's and when he was told how much the watch could sell for, he did what most of us would probably do and just fall right over.

Check out the video below!

Video of Bonanzaville, Hour 1 | Rolex Oyster Cosmograph & Documentation, ca. 1971 | ANTIQUES ROADSHOW | PBS

-story via huffingtonpost.com