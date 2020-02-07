You Can Order This DIY Pickle Bouquet For Valentines Day

Who knew that one day there’d be more than just a flower bouquet? You can now order all kinds of bouquets; breadstick bouquets, chicken nugget bouquets you name it, Valentine’s Day just got way more delicious.

If that special someone in your life loves pickles just as much as they love you, then you can order them Grillo’s Pickles DIY Pickle Bouquet for Valentine’s Day.

Unfortunately, pickles aren’t included in this bouquet but everything you need to make your bouquet special and unique is.

For the price of $25, you get a coupon for a free jar of Grillo's pickles, 15 wooden skewers, floral foam to hold it all in place, floral tissue paper, a cellophane bag, ribbon, an empty Grillo's container that serves as the vase for the bouquet, artificial floral filler to ensure the bouquet looks full, and a card to write to your Valentine.

What kind of bouquet will you be ordering this year?

Tangy Pickle Bouquets - The Pickle Bouquet by Grillo’s Pickles Offers a Sweet and Sour Taste (https://t.co/RZv9TYQRRy) https://t.co/ZY8kZGB3Wb pic.twitter.com/hIGcnqR4gu — 18d.Media (@18dMedia) February 12, 2019

Via: Thrillist