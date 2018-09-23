UT Arlington Doctoral Student Drowned Over The Weekend

DFW experienced flooding on Friday night due to the heavy rain, causing rivers and creeks to overflow and into the streets.

Alan Amaya, 23, of El Paso, who attended UT Arlington in their doctoral program passed away this weekend due to a creek overflow close to the campus.

Arlington first responders received a call at around 11pm Friday night and Amaya's body was recovered at 1:50am.

Amaya was a doctoral student at UTA in mathematics.

UT Arlington President Vistasp Karbhari released a statement saying:

"The UTA staff have been in close contact with Alan's family to assist them in any manner that we can during this most difficult time. They and Alan's friends are in our thoughts and prayers. At times like this I encourage all of us to come together to support each other."

via WFAA