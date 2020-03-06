Penthouse From ‘Urban Cowboy’ Is Now For Sale

Did you know that the penthouse scene from the 1980 classic ‘Urban Cowboy’ was filmed in Texas? It was shot in downtown Houston and you could soon be its new owner.

The penthouse where John Travolta’s character “Bud” shared a passionate night with “Pam” is now on the market.

The 4,000 square foot penthouse located on 26th floor of 2016 Main Street, features panoramic views of downtown Houston. The current owners have updated the home and added tons of new features, inculdding a butlers pantry. This penthouse could be yours for the price of $725,000.

Via: ABC 13 News