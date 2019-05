Calling all Dr. Pepper fans, this giveaway is for you!

At the Dr. Pepper Museum, they will be celebrating their 28th birthday in Waco on May 11th.

For $2, you'll receive free Dr. Pepper and also live music, lawn games, food and tours of the museum.

If you're the two millionth visitor at the museum, you'll receive a year's supply of Dr. Pepper.

via Dr. Pepper Museum