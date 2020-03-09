Two-Legged Dog Named ‘Lieutenant Dan’ Is A Finalist For The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Spring is here, and that means Easter is right around the corner.

Every year Cadbury receives thousands of applicants when casting who should be the next Cadbury Bunny. Now the chocolate company has narrowed it down to 10 finalists, one of which is a two-legged dog named “Lieutenant Dan”.

Dan was born without his hind legs and is from New Richmond, Ohio. His owners named him after Gary Sinese's character from "Forest Gump". According to Dan’s bio he likes to wrestle, run, hike, swim and loves snacking on peanut butter.

The finalists included Dan, two other dogs, two cats, a hamster, a duck, a llama, a miniature horse, and a pig. You have till March 18th to vote for who you think the next Cadbury Bunny should be.

The winner will get to star in a Cadbury commercial and will receive $5,000.

Via: WKYC