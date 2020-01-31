Fans Spent 8-Years Making A Live Action Version Of ‘Toy Story 3’

We’ve all had the thought that Disney and Pixar's ‘Toy Story’ could be made with real toys; the same goes for ‘The Lego Movie’. Only it’s less time consuming to make these kinds of movies on the computer than in real life.

Two brothers did the impossible and have recreated all of ‘Toy Story 3’ using stop motion animation and the toys they sell for the movie. It took brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew eight years to make it happen and now they’ve finally got their chance to share their vision with the world.

The two were only 12 and 15 when they started this project and used nothing but iPhones to capture everything along applications like iMovie and Adobe Photoshop to piece it all together.

They posted their live action ‘Toy Story 3’ online for all to see, check it out down below.

Video of Toy Story 3 IRL

Via: Pop Sugar