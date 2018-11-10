TVs That Are On Sale For Black Friday

Top retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have posted their sales for new TVs.

Though you can only buy these TVs on their websites. During the week of Thanksgiving, you may see more price drops on most huge brand TVs.

Here are some that are on sale:

SAMSUNG 50-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR

Retail: $449.99

Sale: $327.99

RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV

Retail: $899.99

Sale: $399

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD 120Hz LED Smart TV

Retail: $799.99

Sale: $719.99

INSIGNIA 32-inch LED HD TV

Retail: $149.99

Sale: $89.99

Start planning your holiday shopping!

via WFAA