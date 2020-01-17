TV and Film Actress Norma Michaels Dead At 95

The 'King of Queens' actress passed away from natural causes

January 17, 2020
Actress Norma Michaels

"King of Queens" actress Norma Micheals passed away peacefully at her Palm Springs, California home on Saturday, Jan. 11, at age 95.

The veteran actress, was best known for her recurring role as Josephine on the hit CBS series, passed away.  She had a very successful film and television career that spanned over six decades.

Michaels appeared in several movies including “Wedding Crashers and “Easy A.” Her last role was playing Sally Field's mother in the 2016 indie hit "Hello My Name is Doris." Michaels also appeared in "Modern Family," "Highway to Heaven," "The Crazy Ones," "Broke Girls," "Everybody Loves Raymond," and many more.

Memorial services and a celebration of life are planned for March.

