Tony Romo's New Announcing Deal Will Make Him $17 Million A Season
And we thought being a quarterback was lucrative.
February 29, 2020
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will now make $17 million a season announcing for CBS.
The record-setting multiyear agreement (topping out at around $100 million) will make him the highest-paid NFL analyst in television history.
To put things in perspective, Romo earned (on average) $9.1 million over 14 seasons with the Cowboys.
Source: Sports Illustrated