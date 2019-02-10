Toni Cornell, Daughter Of Late Chris Cornell, Honors Her Father, Chris Wins A Grammy

Video of Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

The Grammy's are underway and the late singer, Chris Cornell, has won a Grammy.

At the red carpet, Cornell's wife, son, and daughter arrived to honor their late husband and father.

Toni Cornell, the daughter, is following her father's foosteps in becoming a singer and musician. She has participated in various tribute concerts for her late father and Chester Bennington from Linkin Park.

Chris Cornell won "Best Rock Performance" for his song "When Bad Does Good".

Congratulations Cornell family!

via Page Six