Tommy Lee Made A Guest Appearance On ‘The Goldbergs’ As College Professor

Back in the day, none of us would have ever thought that the members of Motley Crue would be making guest appearances on a family TV shows.

For the Valentine’s Day episode of ‘The Goldbergs’, Crue drummer Tommy Lee made a surprise cameo as a college professor. In the episode we see the main character Berry Goldberg consult a college department head to see if it’s okay to date faculty members.

Department head, Professor Lee then discusses with Barry innapripritae rock songs written by questionable men and his love for rocks. Check out the clip from the episode down below.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock