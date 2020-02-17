Someone Swapped Out Doc & Marty From ‘Back To The Future’ With Tom Holland & Robert Downey Jr.

This is the remake you didn’t know you wanted.

While other face-swapping videos can be a bit disturbing and provide a reality of what could have been, this latest face swap might just be perfect.

YouTuber “EZRyderX47” took a timeless classic and updated with today’s A-list actors. They replaced Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd from ‘Back To The Future’ with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.

Though none of us want ‘Back To The Future’ to get the remake treatment, the chemistry between RDJ and Holland might just work.

Check out the video below.

Video of Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland in Back to the future - This is heavy! [ deepfake ]

Via: Yahoo