Tito's Vodka Advises People Not To Use It As Hand Sanitizer

March 5, 2020
Jack Music
tito's

Cindy Ord / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Coronavirus
Features

With hand sanitizer flying off the shelves everywhere right now, people have begun to wonder if there are other liquids that could be used just as well.  

Like Tito's Vodka for example.  

However,  according to the Austin based company, you SHOULD NOT use their product to clean your hands.  

Sounds like people should just stick to Purell.  

-story via dallasnews.com 

 

 

Tags: 
Tito's Vodka
hand sanitizer
Coronavirus
CDC
Twitter
News
2020
Texas
Austin