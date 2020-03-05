Tito's Vodka Advises People Not To Use It As Hand Sanitizer

With hand sanitizer flying off the shelves everywhere right now, people have begun to wonder if there are other liquids that could be used just as well.

Like Tito's Vodka for example.

Bout to go get me a handle of @TitosVodka and make some hand sanitizer for my family. — christopher (@cpmaher17) March 5, 2020

However, according to the Austin based company, you SHOULD NOT use their product to clean your hands.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/QNEFOXxYPQ — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

Sounds like people should just stick to Purell.

-story via dallasnews.com